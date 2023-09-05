There have been a lot of reports surrounding Disney trying its best to revive Pirates Of The Caribbean 6. Johnny Depp was allegedly thrown out of the project which eventually went to Margot Robbie only to be cancelled later. Her massive success with Barbie made the stakeholders reconsider their decision while others suggested that the producers were still trying to get JD back on-board. But clearly, he doesn’t need it because his painting business is a huge success in itself! Scroll below for more details.

This is not the first time Johnny is making noise for his creative work of art. Last year, he earned massive $3.5 million and broke the internet with the website crashing due to huge demands of his work. Portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino, and Keith Richards were offered online costing $5,400 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnny Depp just sold another round of his paintings. This time, he tried his hands on Heath Ledger, River Phoenix, Hunter S Thompson and Bob Marley. He sold each of the prints at $5,400 and almost 780 were sold out, collecting a staggering amount of $42,12,000.

Additionally, Johnny Depp also made a collection of 4 available and titled it ‘Friends & Heroes 2023 – Framed Portfolio Set of Four’ which was available at $21,000. While it shows sold out as well on the official website of Castlefinart.com, the numbers of copies sold out of the collection remain unknown.

All in all, Johnny has at least made $4,233,000 via a single round of paintin. And honestly, with that kind of money we can only imagine why he wouldn’t visit his controversial past of Pirates Of The Caribbean.

While during the defamation trial Johnny Depp claimed his battle with Amber Heard had cost him the franchise, many blame his alleged unprofessional behavior for the same. He also hinted at not returning to the franchise ever again during the legal case.

