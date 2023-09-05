The Kardashians have been slammed on the Internet on many occasions for editing their social media pictures just to look right. Kylie Jenner has been caught by social media users on different occasions but speaking of the latest, it is Kim Kardashian who is facing the heat online. Kim recently posted a picture along with her pals on Instagram but one of them seemed to be photoshopped so much that her nose looked different from the real. She even edited the picture to make her friend look slimmer. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Kim Kardashian recently made headlines after she was seen in a plunging corset top as she enjoyed a day out with her 10-year-old daughter North during their summer trip to Japan. On the personal front, it was also reported that Kim has been regretting the decision to leave ex-husband Kanye West amid him spending quality time with new wife Bianca Censori.

Circling back to Kim Kardashian getting mocked over editing her nose and waist while also making her friend look slim, a Reddit thread shared a GIF which featured the original image and the photoshopped one. The thread was titled, “This is beyond messed up.” The social media queen in the edited one appeared to edit her nose as it looked a bit smaller. Kim apparently also edited the stomach of her female friend as she looked a bit slimmer in the photoshopped one. Even the neck of Kim’s friend looked different in the edited picture. Kim’s friend was later identified as Zoe Winkler Reinis, who is the co-founder of This Is About Humanity.

Take a look:

Social media users were quick to react to the edited nose of the Skims founder and the edited stomach of Zoe Winkler Reinis. One user shared, “The nose is the most interesting part.” Echoing similar sentiments, another quipped, “She also made her nose smaller haha.”

The next one added, “The nose transformation is cracking me up,”as another chimed in, “I’d be devastated if I spent so much money on my nose/face and still had to do these subtle digital tweaks.”

One user, slamming the KUWTK alum, shared, “Kim Kardashian made her waist line a little wider just to make the other person a little thinner… I didn’t know they could make such selfless sacrifices.” A person commented, “Also, she made the neckline of the other woman look thin. Idk what was on her mind lol.”

An individual asserted, “It doesn’t even make her look thinner or younger. It’s very unnecessary.” And, one added, “She made her hips wider and the other lady’s stomach smaller in the process. Also a nose job. Surprise surprise.”

One user concluded, “Kim Kardashian did something to her own face too. But who cares when it’s HER. She wants to look like a human doll.”

