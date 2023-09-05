Zayn Malik is one of the most talented musicians of his generation who released his new single, Love Like This, last month, and his fans are still soaking it in. Amid it, a shirtless picture of the singer has been making the rounds of the internet, which is no less than a thirst trap for his admirers. The singer posed in several cool attires for the shoot of a prestigious magazine. Keep scrolling to get a look at his dreamy pic!

For the unversed, he was previously a member of the popular boy band One Direction until he decided to go solo, and since then, he has come a long way. Zayn was also in a serious relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid, and they even have a daughter named Khai. Both are very hands-on parents when it comes to their daughter.

Zayn Malik recently appeared in The Perfect Magazine’s Issue Five: Substance. They shared a short reel of the Pillowtalk crooner on Instagram in several different outfits. One of those looks is going viral on X (formerly Twitter). Shared by Buzzing Pop, the picture shows Zayn in a shirtless avatar, standing in the midst of greenery and flaunting all his tattoos in just cargo pants. The singer looked as if he was lost in thoughts, and his fans, too, were lost in him after seeing this pic.

Many of Zayn Malik’s fans went on to post pictures of him from the same shoot in the comments as well, and in one of them, he is seen lying down on a white sheet with a layered silver chain around the neck and a pair of stud earrings. Again he was shirtless in this snap as well, making his admirers go weak in the knees.

His fans, unable to contain their excitement and feelings after seeing Zayn‘s pictures, flooded the comment section of the post with thirst comments.

One of the fans wrote, “Oh God, I want him for dinner, for lunch, for breakfast please please, universe do something.”

Another wrote, “a fine a*s man”

Followed another fan saying, “Omg my man looks so s*xy”

One fan wrote, “Yep he looks very tasty Stream his hot single#LoveLikeThis folks #ZaynMalik”

One of the fans shared different snaps from the same reel and captioned it “girl dinner”

One quipped, “oh y’all are h*rny downnn”

Check out the picture here:

ZAYN looks scrumptious in new visuals. pic.twitter.com/apWSKWyWZZ — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 4, 2023

Earlier this year, Zayn Malik was linked to Selena Gomez, and it was all that social media could talk about, but that fizzled out soon as they both never gave anything concrete on that, but both their fans are happy about their new singles.

