Gigi Hadid is one of the most well know and highly paid models across the globe. Born Jelena Noura Hadid, the beauty became a model at 2 years before taking a break to complete her education only to return in 2011, with 2013 seeing her begin her climb to the top. There is no doubt Gigi knows how to slay – be it on the ramp, in photoshoots or IRL.

Today, we decided to go down memory lane and bring you an image of Gigi slaying in a golden dress from 2018. Trust us it’s way too s*xy.

Shared by fashion photographer Mert Alas in December 2018, the pic of Gigi Hadid shows her looking super-duper hot as she poses seductively in a s*xy golden dress. Simply captioned as “GIGI for @wmag #mertandmarcus @gigihadid” the pic sees the top model pulling down the already plunging neckline while her blond tresses blew around wild.

For this photoshoot, Gigi Hadid slipped into a gold and black – metallic foil material type – dress by Gucci. While the black part of the dual-coloured dress ended mid-thigh, the irregular golden fabric flowed past her knees. Featuring thin black elastic straps, the neckline is the show-stealer that – given her pose, ends almost at her waist. Check it out!

Gigi paired this golden & black dress from Gucci’s SS19 collection (that at that time wasn’t available to purchase) with some chunky gold bracelets on one hand and nothing else. While her hair blows free, she opted for a nude lip shade and a burgundy shade of nail polish.

From 1-10, how much do you rate this look of Gigi Hadid?

