



Salma Hayek needs no introduction in the world. The Mexican and American beauty happens to be a huge name in the entertainment industry and enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. She’s over 56 but is aging like a fine wine and you would all agree to this. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Salma shared an intense picture of herself on Instagram where she only covered her assets with a sheer sheet leaving very little to imagination and breaking the internet with it. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Salma is quite popular on social media with over 22 million followers on Instagram. The Frida actress often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to the fans on the photo-sharing site. Now talking about her picture, it was in 2021 that she shared her bold picture on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the picture on the photo-sharing site, Salma Hayek captioned it, “The good old days. Los buenos viejos tiempos. Le bon vieux temps #tbt”. In the picture, the Frida actress poses her uber-hot n*de b*tt leaving very little to imagination covering herself with just a white towel.

It’s a throwback picture from her young days and Salma Hayek is looking breathtakingly beautiful in it. She has donned a wet hairdo in the picture and has accessorised it with a statement ring to finish off the look.

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

That’s what is called perfection!

What are your thoughts on Salma Hayek’s throwback picture in a sheet covering her assets? Tell us in the space below.

