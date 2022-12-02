Rihanna is very fashionably upbeat and whenever it comes to making an appearance she without fail put her best fashion foot forward. Rihanna is one of the most popular Hollywood pop singers who has acquired a special place in everyone’s heart. She is the boss lady who rules over her massive fanbase’s hearts and she has proved time and again with her work and fashion lewks as well. Today, we bring you another RiRi’s throwback look where she looked nothing less than a hot babe!

Apart from singing and serving fashionable looks, RiRi also has a luxury fashion brand, Fenty Beauty which is quite famous among beauty enthusiasts across the world and she also has a lingerie brand named, Savage X Fenty.

A while back we stumbled upon a throwback picture of Rihanna which surely broke the internet as she looked super hot in it. Rihanna has a massive fanbase and those fan clubs often post updates of the singer. One such fan club took to their Instagram handle and shared a picture where she could be seen lying on a couch wearing an animal-printed full-sleeve body-hugging jumpsuit. However, from the looks of it, it seemed RiRi had ditched her undergarments and flaunted her b**bs through her transparent outfit.