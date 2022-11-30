Global sensation Rihanna is lovingly known as RiRi by her fans around the world. She not only catches our attention with her voice and music but also with her fashion. Her sense of fashion is quite bold and fearless. She does not shy away from showing a little too much skin. It can be said her fans and followers worship the star.

Her popularity is beyond imagination. Also, she is not one of those to follow the rules; rather, she breaks them and forges her own path. Her flawless skin is a canvas, and carved in it are endless stories in the form of tattoos, and she flaunts them unapologetically. Rihanna has many fan-made pages dedicated to her that post her regular updates besides her own official account.

The Instagram page @rihannaofficiia is among such fan pages dedicated to her. All the pictures there will make you realise why she is nothing less than a goddess. But this particular picture, probably from a photoshoot, will make you gasp for air.

Rihanna is playing with a hand shower wearing nothing but a white undergarment in one of the pictures. In the second has put on a t-shirt with her all wet and messy. For makeup, she has opted for smoky eyes. RiRi is wearing bold red lipstick, most probably, but it is unclear since the photos are in black and white. Hair nails perfectly manicured, complimenting the tattoos.

She stayed away from music for six long years. RiRi made a comeback with the song Lift Me Up, which was featured in the latest Marvel movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For more fashion-related news, keep an eye on Koimoi.

