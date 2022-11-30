Kourtney Kardashian is all about embracing her curves as she poses in a sultry silver outfit, leaving her fans and us drooling over her. The Poosh founder’s Instagram is a haven for fashion enthusiasts. Kourt shares a snap of herself in many stylish fits, which can turn into inspiration for many.

Being a Kardashian sister, it is obvious that Kourtney‘s styling game is strong. While Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are more famous for their fashion, the eldest sister is not far behind. She experiments with different kinds of outfits, be it for a red carpet, a party, or a casual day.

Now, Kourtney Kardashian has left us stunned once again over her shimmery look in a grey mesh, knitted crop top, and skirt outfit. The top was almost backless while the skirt was completely see-through and exposed her b*tt. The rest of her toned body was visible through this sultry outfit as well.

Kourtney Kardashian looked electrifying while she posed in such a way that flaunted her curves. The Lemme founder paired the skirt and top with simple black heels with straps. Kourtney‘s hair was styled in a sleek high bun, but two front strands pulled loose to guide the attention towards her diamond-encrusted dangling earrings.

As the outfit was dazzling enough, Kardashian skipped accessorising a lot. The only other jewelry that was visible was the oval-cut wedding ring. Her face was shining as bright as her dress with a full-on glam, featuring bold eyes, accentuated cheekbones, and nude lips.

This is one of our favourite outfits worn by Kourtney Kardashian. The reason is that it is easy to replicate. Though we’d love to pair it with a small purse as well. What are your thoughts on it?

