Margot Robbie is one of the most popular Hollywood divas who has worked on a few iconic projects, proving her worth as an actress. However, she doesn’t only mesmerise us with her acting skills but also with her fashion goals. Be it a photoshoot, an event or a red-carpet look, Margot always puts her best fashion foot forward and keeps her fashion game up to the mark! She never misses out on any trend and shies away from flaunting her toned figure and much of her skin! Today we bring to you a throwback picture of hers where she opted for a bold choice and made our hearts race faster than ever!

Margot is currently busy with promotional events for her upcoming movie Babylon along with Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire and others in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Margot Robbie doesn’t have a social media platform, but fortunately, her millions of fans and their fan clubs never miss out on any update and share every picture of her success, photoshoot and more on their Instagram and Twitter handles. A while back, one such Fanclub shared a throwback picture of Margot Robbie where she could be seen wearing a wet body-hugging animal-printed dress with a textured bra detailing on the upper half and noodle straps. The outfit had a plunging neckline which helped her to put up a show of her busty assets and she completed the look with no accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie (@margotrobbieofficial)

For makeup, Margot Robbie opted for a tanned foundation, contoured cheekbones, highlighted tip areas, defined brows, soft subtle eyes and n*de lip shade. For hair, she kept the wet look with some gelled back brush tresses open.

Well, after seeing this, our hearts can’t stop singing “I’m s*xy and I know it”, because clearly she does. Her wet look is enough to give your wildest fantasies a boost. LOL! What say?! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lopez Put Her Bust On Display In A Silver Cocktail Dress Ft A Dangerously High Slit, Making Our Heart Race Faster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News