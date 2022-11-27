Words are not enough to describe how good of a dresser Jennifer Lopez is. Of course, she has a whole team behind her who helps JLo achieve jaw-dropping looks, but no one can carry the outfits she wears better than she. Currently, the singer is making noise after announcing her new album.

Fans can’t keep calm as Jennifer is returning to music with a full-length album after eight years. Titled “This Is Me…Now“, it is slated for a release in 2023. The announcement of the new albums comes 20 years after the Ben Affleck inspired ‘This Is Me…Then.’

Whether it is music or films, Jennifer Lopez leaves her fans stunned. Another sphere where she shines is fashion, which is why today we are looking back at one of her outfits that left us speechless to date. Back in 2020, the On the Floor singer glammed up in a cocktail dress while heading to the Oscars’ after-party.

Jennifer Lopez put her bust on display in the silver shimmery dress. It also had a dangerously high split that ran up to her upper thighs. JLo flaunted her toned AF legs in it. One side of the dress had a cutout, adding more pizzazz to the entire look while boasting her luscious curves.

The Jenny from the Block singer let her golden locks tumble in waves around her shoulders. She accompanied the dress with stunning diamond earrings, rings, bracelets, and silver high-heels. As the plunging neckline was enough to catch all the attention, Jen skipped wearing a necklace.

Jennifer Lopez at the Oscar After Party back in 2020 😍❤️‍🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jVwMXD5fsU — JLo Room | JLo Is Coming (@JloRoom) June 23, 2022

This dress is everything, and we would love to own it, but as said before, no one can slay it as Jennifer Lopez does. What are your thoughts on the Ain’t Your Mama singer’s look?

