Emilia Clarke is one name that needs no introduction across the globe. Her popularity sky-rocketed when she played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones and emerged as one of the strongest female characters portrayed in the history of television. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Clarke slayed in a bright yellow Schiaparelli gown flaunting her dramatic cut-out design at the b**bs and proving that she’s here to rule and how. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Emilia is pretty popular on social media with over 27 million followers on Instagram. She is not that active on the photo-sharing site but thanks to her crazy fan following and fan pages, we often get to see her latest sightings there. Now talking about her bright yellow gown, it was in 2019 that she wore this stunning piece by the Italian designer taking our breath away.

Emilia Clarke’s Schiaparelli gown came in a bright yellow colour with dramatic sleeves and a cut-out design under her b**bs. The gown that the Game Of Thrones actress donned was from the designer’s Fall 2019 Couture collection.

The GOT actresses’ skirt had rhinestone work all over and came with floor-length sleeves dotted with matching feathers at the hem. Emilia Clarke styled her look with matching diamond earrings and golden strappy heels.

For makeup, she went subtle with winged eyes, blushed cheeks and glossy nude lips to finish off the look. For hair, Clarke opted for a sleek middle-parting pony which added the right amount of chicness to the entire look.

Take a look at her picture below:

Emilia Clarke is here to rule and how. From her acting skills, to fashion to her crazy sense of humour, we adore every single thing about the mother of dragons, hehe!

