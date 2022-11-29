Fashion is all so spontaneous and ever-changing, and it is the celebs that we take our inspiration from. Hollywood personalities like Scarlett Johansson are an inspiration for many, not only in the fashion world but overall. She is a renowned face all around the world, especially for her character Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The American actress is a beauty to reckon with. She is among the world’s highest-paid actresses. Although she is not there on social media, her presence is there one hundred per cent. She stunned her fans with her gorgeous looks, be it on the red carpet or for any other event. The Black Widow carries herself with great confidence and panache.

As mentioned before, Scarlette does not have a social media account of her own; there are several fan pages dedicated to her that posts regular updates on her looks. One such Instagram page dedicated to her, @scarlettjohanssonworld, posts pictures of her without fail. A picture that the page posted a few weeks ago proves she is no less than a goddess. Check out the picture below,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Johansson (@scarlettjohanssonworld)

She has flaunted an overall bronzed look that goes so well with the beige backdrop. Scarlett is seen wearing a light brown mesh top with a black or brown bra underneath. She has paired it up with satin shots. To anchor the entire look, she is wearing grey heels.

As for makeup, she is sporting a bronzed makeup look, nothing too heavy on the eyes. Light smoky eyes, which is brown toned, go with the entire theme of the photo. For the lips, she has opted for a nude shade. Keeping the hair open gives it a messy and very effortless appearance. She looks like she just got out of the bed; that is probably the whole intent of this sultry photoshoot.

Shifting the focus from the actress to what she is wearing! The mesh is making its way back to the fashion industry. It was a popular trend back in the 90s. It is becoming a rage among the gen-z population. It is in trend mostly during the spring or summer.

On the work front, Scarlett Johansson is ready to star in a limited series titled as Just Cause. She will also be the executive producer of that show.

