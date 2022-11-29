Not a single day passes by when Tejasswi Prakash doesn’t make a fashion splash in the city. Every time she goes out and about the city, she shells out major fashion goals with her casual yet chic styling. After her TV show, the actress rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss 15 which saw her emerging as the winner. The show not only gave her the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner title but also the love of her life, Karan Kundrra.

Ever since the duo stepped out of the BB house, they’ve been painting the town red with their PDA and how. Time and again, the lovebirds get snapped making stylish appearances and sending major fashion goals.

Just a while back, Tejasswi Prakash took to Instagram to share a few photos of her stunning self. For her latest outing, the actress opted for a beige coloured cut-out gown which has mirror embroidery on the top, cape style sleeves along with a flowy flare. She paired her dreamy attire with nude and glowing make-up while letting her eyes do all the talking.

Tejasswi Prakash opted for nude lipstick while choosing shimmery and smokey eye shadow. Ditching accessorise, she picked pearl drop earrings while tying her hair in a high bun with two front flicks on the sides of her face. Check out her princess look below:

Before sharing the photos, Karan Kundrra shared a video featuring him and Tejasswi Prakash from the same event where he complemented his ladylove in an all-white suit. The couple sent social media into a tizzy with their stunning latest appearances.

Coming back, doesn’t Tejasswi Prakash exude major royal princess vibes in this gown? Well, if you have your BFFs wedding upcoming then you must bookmark this look.

