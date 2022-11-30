Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood who has shown her potential in a varied range of projects. Be it The Hunger Games or Passengers or Red Sparrow, she has nailed every character’s arc with utmost dedication and hard work. However, it’s not only her acting skills that get appreciated but also her fashion game which always stays top-notch. She never misses a chance to mesmerise us with her amazing fashion skills.

Lawrence can slay any look, be it a casual brunch outfit or a red carpet gown she knows how to put together a look. Jennifer has never shied away to don a risky outfit. Scroll below to find a throwback picture where she wore a dress flaunting her assets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t have a social media handle, but thanks to her millions of fans for keeping us updated about her upcoming projects and fashionable lewks. One of her fan clubs took to their Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of hers from one of her red carpet events. In the photo, Jennifer can be seen wearing a black-coloured sleeveless dress with orange prints all over it.

However, the main attraction of the outfit is the plunging side cuts below the sleeves that made her flaunt side b**bs. The cut was joined with two golden chains which added a charm to the whole look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lawrence 🇭🇲 (@jennifer.x.lawrence)

For accessories, Jennifer Lawrence opted for a pair of sleek golden linear earrings and funky finger rings. She kept her hair straight and parted sideways. For makeup, she kept dramatic eyes and bold lips, including full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, smokey eyes with winged eyeliner and kohl-rimmed waterline, mascara-laden lashes and completed with wine-coloured lip shade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lawrence 🇭🇲 (@jennifer.x.lawrence)

Well, she clearly made our hearts beat faster and proved how fashionably upbeat she is! What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s look? Let us know!

For more fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kourtney Kardashian Embraces Her Curves In A Silver Mesh Crop Top & A See-Through Skirt, Making Us Sing “I Like Big B*tts & I Can Not Lie”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News