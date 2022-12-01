Jenna Ortega who started her career as a child artist is currently leading every news portal and social media platform with her extraordinary performance in Wednesday as Wednesday Addams. The web show was released on Netflix and since then Jenna has been grabbing every spotlight possible. At the premiere event of the show, the lead star wore a black outfit and made a style statement. Scroll below to check out her look.

Before appearing and hitting a jackpot with Wednesday, Jenna was seen in You’s Season 2 streaming on Netflix. Within her short screen time, she was quite able to rule our hearts with her character in the murder-mystery dark drama.

Well, coming back to Wednesday’s premiere event. Jenna Ortega opted for a black dress with lace detailing all over it featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-slit with a scalloped hemline. The outfit was from one of the most famous luxury fashion brands, Versace. She completed the look with a bejewelled tiara and a sheer veil with lacy detailing, giving a major ‘Corpse Bride’ vibe! Did you get that reference?!

Well, for makeup, Jenna Ortega wanted to highlight her eyes which is why she went for a dramatic smokey eyeshadow with kohl-rimmed waterline, mascara-laden lashes, light foundation, contoured cheeks, and n*de brown lip shade. She accessorised her look with a quirky finger ring and a pair of black heels.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Jenna Ortega wrote, “I know I’m way late with these and they’re out in the world already. I’ve just got to thank @versace and my team for putting me together for the Wednesday premiere. They made me very happy, if you couldn’t already tell.”

Well, clearly Jenna Ortega made quite a statement with her Versace look at the premiere. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

