Angelina Jolie has made us swoon over her many red carpet-looks, but nothing matches the time when she enthralled everyone in a skintight dress that flaunted her hourglass figure. The Lara Croft actress is one such diva that puts extra effort into her look. Each time she comes out in glory as her looks are just remarkable.

Not only does she dress to impress but also for the occasion. Just go through her outfits for Jolie’s movie premieres. Other than that, be it an award show or a casual day, the Eternals actress never misses the mark.

If we have to look back and pick one of her many stunning red carpet looks, it will be from 1999’s Golden Globes. Angelina Jolie flaunted her figure in a skintight silver gown encrusted with jewels. It had a deep neckline that exposed Angelina‘s bust and side b**bs. The jewel-covered gown shone so brightly as the flashes of camera clicks fell onto it that it made the actress look like a trophy herself.

Angelina Jolie paired the amazing gown with silver heels, and it was sleeveless, so it also boasted her toned arms and tattoos. The Girl Interrupted star’s skin glowed exactly like her dress which is why it was a good decision to go minimal with the rest of her look. Jolie just wore a silver band on her arm and metallic studs.

Angelina Jolie at the Golden Globes awards 1999 pic.twitter.com/Lz7vuLqvTy — elena (@versacesbish) April 22, 2022

Angie had her golden locks away from her face in a sleek bun. Her face was covered in nude makeup, and as usual, her glass-cutting sharp jawline killed us. It is our dream to wear a gown like this, but no one can carry it better than Jolie.

Meanwhile, currently, Angelina Jolie is making noise over her relationship with Brad Pitt. After the two split, it followed a nasty divorce and claims of domestic violence. Both have been in a custodial fight over their estate as well.

