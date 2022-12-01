Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is an accomplished actor with an exceptional career graph; he has worked with the top directors of the film industry and is an A-list actor himself. He is not only charming on screen but also off-screen; his charisma never fails to impress us. He is a top choice for director Quentin Tarantino, and the two often collaborate on movies. According to Tarantino, he is one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars. Brad Pitt, too has something to say to his director friend; read below to find out.

Brad Pitt has done two movies with the director, Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Talking about the latter, it was released in 2019 and was nominated for four Screen Actors Guild awards. Only Brad won the award for his outstanding performance in a supporting role. Besides Brad, the film also had Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Fanning and others. Back in 2020, in his acceptance speech, the Fight Club actor didn’t spare the chance to take a dig at his co-star Margot and his director’s ‘weird obsession’.

Celebrities are known to have certain obsessions and sometimes some very weird fetishes, and the Kill Bill director is one of them. He seems to have a weird obsession with showing a closeup of women’s feet in his every film. Many publications have noticed it, and so did the actor in his film. In this throwback video posted by the entertainment site Vulture back in 2020, Brad Pitt, while giving his acceptance speech, did not forget to thank the additional co-stars in his films, namely, Margot Robbie’s feet and Dakota Fanning’s feet.

In a fun and playful manner, he said, “I want to thank my costars: Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet.” He further said, “Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.”

Like Tarantino, notable director Christopher Nolan is obsessed with cryptic subjects and time-related concepts. As for Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, they will be seen together once again in the upcoming movie Babylon which is slated to release on 23rd December this year.

