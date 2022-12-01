Are Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner getting back together? Since the time the As it Was singer called it quits with Olivia Wilde, rumours are rife that he is seeking comfort in his ex Kendall. For those who don’t know, recently, even the supermodel broke up with her beau Devin Booker.

After that came a report that suggested Styles and Kendall have remained friends despite their on-again and off-again relationship. It also said that both have found comfort in each other after breaking up with their respective significant others.

This led to their fans thinking that Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner may reunite. However, despite the initial report, sources close to the model have clarified that there is nothing romantic going on between her and the former One Direction member. As per the Entertainment News, an insider said, “They are not rekindling at this moment.”

The source also said that though they were once a couple, any connection Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner still have is strictly platonic. “She and Harry are just good friends,” they said. “They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch. There’s nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings,” they added.

This makes sense as recently another source claimed that Harry is not using the word ‘break up’ when it comes to Olivia Wilde. It is said that the two are on a break and focusing on their careers right now.

While Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are seemingly on a break, the same can’t be said for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Both quietly called it quits last month over their conflicting schedules. However, there is no bad blood between them.

