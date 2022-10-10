Harry Styles. When we took his name, what was the first thing that popped into your mind? Music? Don’t Worry Darling? One Direction? I bet it could be something else too – but here’s something new that you will think of the next time you hear his name – The World’s Most Handsome Man.

Wondering how and why he’s being bestowed the title? Well, a publication recently published a piece giving scientific evidence supporting it – from the golden ratio to his unkempt hair, dating history, and more, stating why he deserves the title. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about Harry Styles being the world’s most handsome man, psychologist Jo Hemmings told The Sun that people are primarily attracted to someone when they have a really strong gene pool. She said, “It’s a sort of innate attraction, totally based on instinct which goes back centuries. Women would look for broad shoulders, that T-shape body that narrows down towards the waist, a symmetrical face and a strong head of hair — all attributes Harry has.” Adding that if a man has all of these things it would indicate implicitly that the father of your children was going to bear the strongest possible surviving babies, she said, We’re not all going to have children with Harry but it’s all part of his attraction.”

The site reported that Harry Styles’ face was dubbed “perfect” in a report by The Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London. Talking about how the golden ratio of how the symmetry of celebrities’ faces, Jo said that the distance between the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer’s eyes divided by the length of one eye puts him at 98.15 per cent of the perfect ratio.

Commenting on it, Jo Hemmings told the publication, “Around 98 per cent of people have an asymmetrical face, and they go to surgeons to have that all balanced out whether that’s Botox, lip fillers or whatever it may be. Harry has very intense, captivating seafoam green eyes and they are a bit unusual. He very often looks at people face on and makes them feel like they are the only person who matters.”

But are his eyes the only reason for him being the most handsome man? Experts believe besides his eyes, it’s also his incredible hair that plays a significant role in his appeal. Nicky Lazou, celeb hair stylist, says: “Harry’s long, brown statement hair is a perfect visible metaphor for the power that he holds as a person and the fact that he’s not afraid of making big, bold decisions in all parts of his life and this is extremely attractive.”

Psychologist Jo Hemmings believes Harry Styles – who is currently dating filmmaker Olivia Wilde – is an adventurous lover and the reason for it is his unkempt hair. She said, “Harry’s hair is glossy and thick. Whether he’s pulled it back or let it loose, there’s something wild about it. He’s got a lot of tattoos which also implies a bit of a wild nature. That shows a nature that’s fairly uninhibited. And when you lack inhibitions you’re very often good in bed because sexually you’re kind of exciting.”

Besides his eyes and hair, experts believe Harry Styles’ alluring body language points to what he would be like as a partner. Jo Hemmings said, “We see the body language Harry exudes on stage and it gives us an idea, rightly or wrongly, of what he might be like as a lover. In shots of him with Olivia, he displays a blend of what looks like sexual intensity and good, old-fashioned romance. When he is talking he seems to face-gaze frequently, to suggest he is an empathetic partner.” She added, “This romantic body language will make his fans weak at the knees, as he gives the impression of a man with quiet power and confidence, which is very attractive.”

Besides the above three, the One Direction singer’s unique sense of style also fascinates his admirers. While he’s not squeaky clean when it comes to his love interests, the Don’t Worry Darling actor doesn’t have a string of salacious scandals under his belt — including one-night stands, earning him brownie points.

Do you agree that Harry Styles is the ‘World’s Most Handsome Man’? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Madonna Doesn’t Hold Back While Revealing S*x Being Her “Current Favourite Obsession” & Regrets Getting Married “Both Times”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram