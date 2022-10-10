Arnold Schwarzenegger is many things, an actor, former governor of California, and more. But the Terminator star rose to fame because of his bodybuilding career. Now, another thing he can add to the list is a personal trainer. Not just any but perhaps the most expensive one as he is charging a huge amount per session.

Recently, the Commando actor hit the headlines after he and his wife, Maria Shriver, finally divorced each other. The former couple was already separated for 10 years after his ex-wife found out he birthed a child with their housekeeper. However, it was only recently that their divorce was confirmed.

Coming back to the point, as per TMZ, Arnold Schwarzenegger holds personal training sessions for people. However, the amount of each session is grabbing all the attention. The actors charged a whopping $150,000 per session. That is a bit over 1 crore! His training session was auctioned off at an event on Sunday.

A man from Florida, Morris Flancbaum, and his family won the bid. They all got a good pump from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s expensive training. But the money raised from this is for a good cause. As per the source, Conan The Barbarian created a charity, After-School All-Stars, 30 years ago.

Arnold shared a post on Instagram that said the money collected from the training session from a single day, is over 5 million or 41 crore. But all of that goes to the charity which provides after-school programs and exercise for 100,000 kids in 60 cities. No wonder why his fans love him and even showered him with it in the comments section.

Besides his charity work, Arnold Schwarzenegger is also known for voicing his opinions on global matters. He delivered a moving speech when the Ukraine war started. Recently, Schwarzenegger also said that its time to “terminate” hatred after visiting the Auschwitz Nazi death camp.

