TikTok users got up to news they never expected. In a new video shared on a social media platform, it seems like 64-year-old singer-actress Madonna has come out as gay. You read that right, the mother of six shared a video of herself participating in the ‘If I Miss I’m Gay’ meme and it’s got social media platform abuzz.

Recorded in the singer’s bathroom, scroll below to watch the video and even read some comments of what fans have to say about it – and why netizens are convinced she’s out of the closet. Read on.

Participating in a new TikTok trend, a pink-haired Madonna can be seen aiming to throw a pair of fuchsia pink pant* in the garbage. The words “If I miss, I’m Gay,” flashed across the screen as the 64-year-old singer throws, but fails to land the underwear into the open can. The actress then throws her hands up in acceptance and playfully turned away from the camera – with her hands on her hip.

Check out Madonna’s TikTok video – now going viral on Instagram, here:

Many fans have taken to different social media platforms and commented on what they think of the singer’s new video and why they feel she’s coming out. One wrote, “Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her.” Another commented, “Welcome (the rainbow emoji) 🌈.” A third commented, “Madonna being gay totally tracks with my tween obsession w Ray of Light like wtf did I know abt using religion to replace desire oh wait”

A fourth Madonna fan, congratulating the star, wrote, “Congratulations @Madonna.. I’m glad that the eternal puzzle is finally solved and we can all finally move on. Huge numbers of other girls will finally get the courage to admit that they don’t actually have problems in relationships, but simply don’t care about man and are gay.” Another added, “People are like… wait, did Madonna really come out as gay?? And I’m like, ugh, didn’t we already go through this in the 90s?” A fifth noted, “I did not expect to wake up and find out that Madonna is gay like this but SLAY”

This isn’t the first time that the 64-year-old singer has toyed with her sexuality. While she’s mostly reported to have date men, reports also suggest she has been in relationships with women. As per reports, the ‘Material Girl’ singer dated nightclub owner Ingrid Casares during the early ’90s as well as allegedly been linked to model Jenny Shimizu. Recently, the actress locked lips and passionately grinded with Tokischa for a remix of one of her hit songs.

What are your thoughts on Madonna’s recent video? Let us know in the comments.

