It seems like Kanye West never leaves the news as his name pops out every other day in the headlines, and only for the wrong reasons. Recently, he talked about Hollywood singer Lizzo’s body structure, and it didn’t sit right with the rapper’s fans. Now, Lizzo openly gave a befitting response to his comments. Scroll below to get to the scoop!

Lizzo, on the other hand, is a diva. She knows how to carry herself and slay in every outfit that she dons. And she is unapologetically confident about herself!

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the Toronto show, Lizzo addressed the ongoing murmur after Kanye West’s comments on her body structure. As reported in TMZ, Lizzo shared her opinion to the crowd and said, “I feel like everybody in America got my m***********g name in their m***********g mouth for no m***********g reason. I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.” Later, to lighten up the mood, she cracked jokes with the audience.

For those who don’t know what Kanye West said, then during his interview with Tucker Carlson, the Hollywood rapper shared his opinion regarding the promotion of obesity by the media and even said that it’s like “genocide of the Black race.” Talking about it, he addressed Lizzo in his comments and said, “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.”

In the same interview, he not only shamed Lizzo for her body weight but also talked about how the fashion industry treats his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye West claimed that they “want Kim Kardashian to ‘put her a** out’ despite faith and family”.

Not only this, West even went on a spree on his Instagram and Twitter handles while bashing Gigi Hadid and more amidst his White Lives Matter controversy. Now, his social media handles have been restricted for violating their guidelines.

What do you think of Kanye West getting into these controversies? Do you believe that he is doing all this for attention? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Henry Cavill Is Returning As Superman & It’s Reportedly Happening With Man Of Steel 2, Courtesy Dwayne Johnson!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram