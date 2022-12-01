‘Barbie’ girl Margot Robbie is a bold and level-headed personality who is a huge Hollywood star and an out-and-out fashion icon. She leaves everyone jaw-dropping whenever she steps out, be it for her stunning photoshoots for magazines or on the red carpet. Here is a throwback pic of her from 2021’s August edition of British Vogue magazine to make you drool and fall in love with her all over again.

In spite of not being on any social media platform, her absence is filled by the fan-made pages that diligently post her pictures online. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Barbie, which Greta Gerwig is directing, and she will be seen opposite Ryan Gosling. Pictures from the film set, their looks, and everything have been on the news since day one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The throwback picture here, as mentioned before, was shot for the British Vogue magazine and features Margot Robbie in the French girl fringe haircut. The photos were taken by Australian photographer Lachlan Bailey and shared it on his official Instagram account. The entire tone of this shoot is very rustic, from her looks to the setup. Margot is wearing a buttoned-down white shirt with black stripes and a black p*nty. She is also sporting a tan which is complementing the entire country vibe since this shoot was done in the gardens of a posh estate. For makeup, it is a bronzed look; she has put on some highlighters and lots of bronzer, which is used not just on her face but all over her flawless body. She has put on a brown-coloured kohl on the lower linings of the eye and a nude lip colour to complete the look. Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lachlan Bailey (@lachlanbailey)

The French-girl fringe frames her face beautifully, giving her the perfect country-girl look, and she is sporting it like a diva. It is uncombed and messy as one would be lazing around on a hot summer afternoon. For accessories, Hollywood celebs are not so big on accessorising, and here also, it is limited to a gold chain.

Margot Robbie completely clean-bowled her fans with these dazzling photos of her! What do you guys think? Do let us know in the comment section! And for more news and updates related to fashion, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Looked Hot As Hell Donning A Wet Animal Printed Babydoll Dress Making Our Wildest Fantasies Come Alive!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News