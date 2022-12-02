The very talented and gorgeous Angelina Jolie is an accomplished actor, producer and an active humanitarian as well, and she has been ruling everyone’s heart for a long time. Apart from all these qualities, she is also ahead of a lot in the fashion game as she rocks this beautiful azure dress.

Jolie started her career in acting at a very young age, and she was first seen as a child artist beside her father, Jon Voight, in Lookin’ To Go Out (1982). She won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Girl.

She is one of the most powerful and influential figures in the world, and her influence on the world of fashion is very evident. The Maleficent actor grabs the spotlight whenever she steps out; whether it’s for any charity event or red carpet event, she knows how to carry that perfect self. A throwback photoshoot for the Runway Magazine shared on their Twitter handle features Jolie in a powder blue dress, and it is just ethereal.

Angelina Jolie is wearing a Luisa Beccaria dress, which is flowy and full-sleeved and the perfect choice for a day event. The fabric is semi-transparent, and it is part of the designer’s Winter Fall 2021-22 collection. Designer Luisa is known for her romantic and artistic vision of the modern world and that is clearly depicted through the piece donned by the actress. The dress worn by her is of chiffon without any prints or patterns that perfectly compliment her blue eyes, making the entire outfit and her dreamlike.

In one photo, she has her hair open, and in another, she has it tied back; both hairstyles go with the outfit. Since the dress is a closed neck, there are no accessories on her neck and her ears, only two rings on her finger. The dress is the showstopper, so it was wise of the stylist to give her no jewellery. As for makeup, she is not seen wearing a lot of makeup, and the no makeup look goes stunning on her. There is a slight blush on the cheeks and mascara to liven up her eyes. For shoes, she is wearing the same coloured ballerinas, and the wall behind her is also of the same colour.

Isn’t she simply breathtaking? What do you think of Angelina Jolie’s look and fashion sense? Let us know in the comments, and for fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi.

