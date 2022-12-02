Time and again Sonam Kapoor has proved to be the ultimate fashionista with her fashion choices. However, the actress stayed away from the limelight during her pregnancy and later returned to Mumbai for her delivery. Now after 3 months of welcoming her first baby – a boy – with husband Anand Ahuja on Aug 20, 2022, the diva is back with a bang.

While her fashion choices are often hailed by netizens and fashion police, her latest appearances don’t seem to go down well with a section of social media users.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the airport putting her best fashion foot forward. For her airport look, the actress decided to opt for a beige bodycon dress with a dramatic neck which she paired with an off-white oversized trench coat. She rounded off her look with black boots and a matching handbag while opting for minimal makeup and letting her hair down. Soon after her video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled her for her fashion choice.

Reacting to her airport look, a netizen wrote, “iska fashion designer kaun hai. Gazab ka fashion krti hai,” while another said, “Too much going on with that dress. Too many textures and statement points..”

A third user wrote, “Too much going on with that dress. Too many textures and statement points.” While fourth commented, “Kya Sonam …. Main apni car ka cover dhundh rahi thi and you made a jacket out of it ? How Tacky?” “She’s trying too hard to make a come back like go back and take care of ur kid,” wrote another netizen.

Earlier too Sonam Kapoor was subjected to trolling and called ‘fashion disaster’ as she was seen wearing printed co-ords with an oversized coat.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a Netflix film AK Vs AK. Next she will be seen in Blind which is an Indian Hindi-language crime thriller film helmed by Shome Makhija.

