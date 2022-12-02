Suniel Shetty is among the rarest Bollywood celebrities who haven’t been into any controversies and maintains a good relationship with everyone. Akshay Kumar is one of the actors with whom Suniel shares a close bond and he recently answered if he feels insecure due to the success of his Hera Pheri co-star. Keep reading to know more.

Akshay and Suniel started their Bollywood career almost at the same time. Both carved their space in the action genre and delivered several box-office successes. However, in the last couple of decades, Suniel didn’t manage to keep up with the momentum. On the other hand, Akshay is sitting right at the top, tasting far more success in the last few years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an interview with Bollywood Life, Suniel Shetty was asked if he ever feels the pressure of Akshay Kumar’s success. Suniel said, “Not at all. Because I am a world of mine, which is so beautiful that I feel probably they would have missed out on. I am happy when it comes to a lot of things I have done in my life. I am someone who has always been comfortable in his own space.”

Suniel Shetty added, “I am not insecure. Akshay (Kumar) inspires me, Ajay (Devgn) inspires me. Not necessary for movies but the idea of being stay focused, and you could achieve anything. I wasn’t probably focused when I was working, probably I didn’t pay heed to the scripts I was hearing to or I believed ki I was larger than life. But that’s a mistake. Why would I feel pressure? When 100 million people out there haven’t made it and they want to make it. So glass half full, half empty. For enough, half is good enough.”

On the work front, it was recently confirmed that Suniel Shetty is reprising his role in Hera Pheri 3 along with Paresh Rawal. However, Akshay Kumar will not be a part of it. Instead, Kartik Aaryan has joined the cast.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for entertainment updates!

Must Read: Kajol Backs Hindi Films Amid Dry Phase In Post-Pandemic Era: “Films Across The World Are Facing…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News