Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy is hours away from its release and we can not wait to see more shades of Freddy Ginwala. While Freddy Ginwala is a dentist, this doctor is also a great lover, probably a very obsessive one. Now with only a day left for this big spine-chilling release, Kartik has dropped an insight into Freddy’s personality.

Taking to social media, the actor shared a video of this young bachelor Freddy.

In the caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote “Most eligible bachelor, Dr Freddy is on ‘hunt’ for his soul mate 🖤🐢 APPLICATIONS OPEN AT MIDNIGHT ⏰ Watch Freddy exclusively on @disneyplushotstar, Streaming at 12 am tonight 🙏🏻 #2ndDecember #ReadyForFreddy 🔥”

The actor who recently gave the biggest birthday bash of the industry this year, has had a mega-successful 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 being a blockbuster at the box office. The actor is all set to impress us with Freddy on December 2. He has also left fans excited with the teaser of Shehzada, and will also be seen in Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

