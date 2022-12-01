In just a matter of hours, Kartik Aaryan’s next – Freddy will be released for the world to see on Disney+ Hotstar. Yes, Kartik and Alaya F’s upcoming thriller – directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Parveez Sheikh, will be available for all to stream from December 2 – but do you know how much they charged for their parts?

For those who don’t know, the film revolves around Dr Freddy Ginwala, a lonely and shy dentist during the day, who turns into a spine-chilling killer by night. The trailer doesn’t reveal much, keeping the suspense at an all-time high for fans.

From Kartik Aaryan as Dr Freddy Ginwala to Alaya F as Kainaaz Irani and more, scroll below to know how much the cast of Freddy got paid for their dedication. (All fees mentioned are as per a Bollywood Bubble report).

Kartik Aaryan

As per the entertainment website, Kartik Aaryan has charged the makers a whopping Rs 7 crore to play Dr Freddy Ginwala in the Shashanka Ghosh-directed thriller. For those wondering more about Kartik’s never-seen-before avatar, the actor will be seen playing a lonely and shy dentist by day who turns into a murderer by night.

Alaya F

The young beauty – who made her Bollywood acting debut in the Saif Ali Khan-Tabu co-starrer Jawani Jaaneman, is all set to essay the character of Kainaaz Irani in this Kartik Aaryan film. Kainaaz is said to be Freddy’s obsession and for the same Pooja Bedi’s daughter has reportedly taken home a fee of Rs 1.5 crore.

Jeniffer Piccinato

The actress who was last seen playing a geologist in Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu is all set to impress her fans with Freddy. As per reports, Jeniffer Piccinato got paid a sum of Rs 35 lakhs for her role in the film.

Tripti Agarwal

A talent who impressed many with her performance in the 2016 film Ki& Ka – starring Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, Tripti Agarwal has reportedly taken home a salary of Rs 25 lakhs for a role in the Shashanka Ghosh-directed flick.

Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan in the titular role – alongside Alaya F, Jeniffer Piccinato and Tripti Agarwal, is scheduled for a digital release. The film will begin streaming tomorrow – December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. In case you missed it, check out the film’s trailer here:

