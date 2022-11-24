Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on his successful career where he can be seen in back-to-back movies like Freddy, Shehzada and Satya Prem Ki Katha. However, he rose to fame after his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got a massive success at the box office. Kartik came into Bollywood with a film named Pyaar Ka Punchnama and became the monologue king of the new generation for his great dialogue delivery in the movie.

Now as the actor is gearing up for his next OTT movie Freddy, another film Shehzada’s teaser has also been released. But it seems Kartik starrer Shehzada has landed into box office trouble. Scroll below to find out!

As per reports, just one day after Kartik’s Shehzada teaser was released, Goldmines Telefilms announced the premiere of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi-dubbed version. For the unversed, Shehzada is a remake of the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. And as soon as the announcement was made, it left social media in a frenzy.

Well, Goldmines Telefilms have announced that Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version will be released on November 27, 2022, on Goldmines for the audience to enjoy it. Now, reports are rife that the rerelease of the OG in Hindi might affect the box office business of Kartik Aaryan’s remake. This is not the first time. It happened with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey as Nani’s original was easily accessible to the audience in the Hindi version, so when the Hindi remake was made, it got dented by it. We saw the same thing repeating with Vikram Vedha as well. The OG movie starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, and in the Hindi remake, it was Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

Well, the netizens have taken Twitter by storm as they already are predicting Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada’s future to be in danger with Allu Arjun‘s ALP’s Hindi version release. After Goldmines’ release announcement on their site, it will be available on YouTube as well, and people with just a phone and a proper internet connection will be able to watch it.

No one can match #AlluArjun𓃵

His style his craze his acting is beyond anyone's reach… Anyday#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo >>> #Shehzadapic.twitter.com/bXQPSagqID — Dr.Pradeep Godmalkar (@dr_pradeep_v_g) November 22, 2022

Shezada is in danger 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/XYOF6MQRFh — K 🇮🇳 (@D_SKR_) November 22, 2022

What do you think will Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada see an audience pull out because of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo resurfacing? Let us know in the comments

