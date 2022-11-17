Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise was released last year in December. Sukumar’s directorial went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. As the sequel of the film Pushpa: The Rule is under production, fans are eagerly waiting for the action thriller’s update.

The film depicts the rise of a low-wage laborer in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil made his Telugu debut with this film.

Allu Arjun is all set to begin shooting for Pushpa: The Rule this month. The film went on the floors last Sunday with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets and captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure. The regular shooting commences later this month.

However, it seems fans of the Telugu superstar are getting impatient. A horde of his fans recently took to the streets in different parts of the country and even outside India and demanded an update, on the second film, from the team. The fans were seen with banners in their hands that read ‘we want Pushpa 2 update’. Take a look at the picture below:

Recently, Allu Arjun gave fans an exciting update about Pushpa 2. Arjun went on to introduce the new catchphrase for the second part and said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie reaches the fans as well.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the actor in his speech from an event said, “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”

