Rishab Shetty has created magic at the theatre screens with his latest release Kantara. The film became the first choice of mainstream audiences despite clashing with biggies like Ram Setu and Thank God. As they, content is king, and this action thriller is yet another fantastic example. The latest update surrounds around the Telugu satellite rights and below are all the details you need.

Talking about its collection, the film is all set to soon enter the 400 crore club at the worldwide box office. In its Hindi version itself, Rishab Shetty directorial has made 76 crores nett. Not just that, it has surpassed a super hit movie like The Kashmir Files to gain over 1000% profits.

Now adding onto all the earnings, Kantara makers have sold the Telugu satellite rights for a whopping price. As per Track Tollywood, the ownership has been given to Star Maa for 4.5 crores. Given the kind of demand, there reportedly was a huge race between leading competitors to gain satellite rights.

Recently, the digital release of Kantara was postponed owing to a thunderous response at the ticket windows. It was originally planned to hit the OTT route on 5th November and then on the 18th of this month. Ultimately, the thriller will arrive by the end of this month.

The movie also recently stirred controversy as Dalit group condemned ‘Daivardhane’ sequences and even raised objections to the climax of the Kannada movie. Previously, a band claimed one of the songs used in the movie as theirs and Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa stated that “Daivaradhane” is not part of Hindu religion as shown in the movie.

