From Harbhajan Singh to C Aubrey Smith, cricketers across the world have been appearing in noted Bollywood and regional films. While the audience was delighted to watch the players on screen, it will be a huge surprise for them to learn that even their favourite Indian cricketer and former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to mark his debut as an actor.

It was earlier reported by News18 that MS Dhoni will be making his debut in the Tamil entertainment industry as a producer. It was further mentioned that his film will feature Nayanthara in the lead, however, there’s still no confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, a recent report by Indiaglitz, as mentioned by Pinkvilla, revealed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be making his acting debut with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s project. The reports suggested that Kanagaraj was quite eager to cast Dhoni. Moreover, there are speculations about Thalapathy Vijay being cast in the film alongside Dhoni with the alleged movie title Thalapathy 67. The latest reports also suggested that this film will be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s popular Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is among the noted filmmakers and screenwriters who predominantly work in the Tamil film industry. He directed his first film named Maanagaram in 2017 which became a massive hit at the box office and even garnered many awards and accolades. He then came up with Kaithi, his first instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe followed by the recently released film Vikram. Both films took the internet by storm and turned out to be blockbusters.

Kanagaraj also wrote and directed the film Master which featured Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead with Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Gouri G. Kishan in pivotal roles.

