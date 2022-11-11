Sunny Leone has established herself as one of the noted Indian actors in the entertainment industry in no time. While the actor has been appearing in both Hindi and regional films, she will soon be seen in the Tamil film Oh My Ghost which is expected to release soon. Sunny was recently seen at the audio launch event of the film and as South Indian actor Sathish allegedly took a dig at her outfit, actor Chinmayi Sripada called him out for the same.

Sunny Leone has currently a lot on her plate from Malayalam film Rangeela to Tamil movies namely Veeramadevi, Shero, and Oh My Ghost. She will also be seen in Bollywood films titled Koka Kola, Helen and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Hindustan Times, Chinmayi Sripada recently criticised the actor Sathish for commenting on Sunny Leone and Dharsha Gupta’s outfits as they attended the audio launch of their film Oh My Ghost. Sripada took to her Twitter handle and shared a video of the same in which Sathish could be heard saying, “Sunny Leone has come from Mumbai for the event and look at the way she’s dressed (in saree). But look at the other woman (Dharsha Gupta), who is from Coimbatore, and look what she’s wearing (translated).”

On the other hand, according to NDTV, Sathish issued a clarification at the event asserting that he made this comment on a lighter note and added that he was praising Sunny Leone for adapting South Indian culture by wearing a saree to the event.

Slamming the actor for his comment, Chinmayi wrote, “I mean – To actually *point* at a woman and ask for mass heckling of a crowd by a man on a woman who doesn’t dress according to culture. When will this behaviour from men stop? Its not funny.” (sic)

I mean – To actually *point* at a woman and ask for mass heckling of a crowd by a man on a woman who doesn’t dress according to culture. When will this behaviour from men stop? Its not funny. pic.twitter.com/HIoC0LM8cM — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 9, 2022

The noted cast members of the Tamil film Oh My Ghost include actors namely Sunny Leone, Dharsha Gupta, Yogi Babu, Ramesh Tilak, Sathish, GP Muthu, etc.

