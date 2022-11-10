South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her next release Telugu thriller Yashoda. The film is all set to hit the big screens this Friday and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. However, the latest report claims the Telugu thriller has earned a whopping amount ahead of the release. Scroll down to know more.

Directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the film tells a story of a surrogate mother who would not stop at anything to protect her child. As the story sounds intriguing and promising, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted that Yashoda has done a pre-release business of over ₹55 crore. The digital rights of the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer have been sold for ₹24 crores while satellite rights are sold for ₹13 crores.

Whereas Hindi dubbing rights and overseas disRatribution rights of the film have been sold for ₹3.5 crores and ₹2.5 crores, respectively. Bala further revealed that the theatrical distribution rights of the film within India have been sold for ₹12 crores. Take a look at the tweet below:

. @Samanthaprabhu2 has excellent

pre-release business of her Friday release #Yashoda Digital – 24cr

Satellite – 13cr

Hindi – 3.5cr

Overseas – 2.5cr

Theatrical – 12 cr More than 55 crs , Samantha’s heroine-centric film market.. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gN2XP1523k — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is going through a rough patch as she is recovering from Myositis– an autoimmune condition, turned up for Yashoda’s promotion. A clip from the event has gone viral, wherein she opened up about her health condition. The actress recalled the journey she went through while battling her condition.

The 35-year-old actress also clarified that she’s not at a life-threatening stage, and wished the media could have avoided exaggerated reporting on her health condition. Apart from Samantha, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma, and others.

