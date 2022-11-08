South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise, is going through a rough patch health-wise as she is recovering from Myositis, an autoimmune condition. She is also gearing up for the release of her forthcoming Telugu thriller Yashoda.

In spite of her health condition, Samantha turned up for her film’s promotion. A clip from the event has gone viral wherein the actress broke the silence for the first time about her recovery. She was also heard saying that she is determined to fight this out. Scroll down to know more about it.

In the below viral clip, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “As I said earlier, there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It’s been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don’t. It’s an autoimmune condition. It’s draining and tiring. I’ve always been a fighter and I will fight.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu then spoke about how she is coping with her recovery phase. “I wish I wanted to say that I used the time productively. It was dark times and very difficult. With high-dose medications and never-ending trips to doctors, my day was occupied. It’s okay if you cannot use it every day productively. It’s okay to fail sometimes. It’s okay to not be your best all the time. You can be vulnerable and sick,” she said.

Talking about Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the role of a surrogate mother who won’t stop at anything to protect her child. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma, and others.

