Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is easily one of the most awaited Indian films. After the tremendous success of part 1, the buzz for the sequel is at its peak not just in India but also in the international circuit. Now, the latest we hear about it is that the makers are quoting a record-breaking price for overseas theatrical rights. Keep reading to know more.

The sequel factor has often proved to be a money spinner at the box office. The best example is KGF Chapter 2. We all know that the prequel was a commercial success across the globe, but no one was really ready to witness the destruction KGF 2 did. Globally, the film made over 1200 crores with 200 crore+ coming from the overseas business alone.

Even Pushpa 2 carries a huge potential to be a box office monster and the makers want to make the most of its hype. As per the report in TrackTollywood.com, the makers are quoting an unbelievable price to sell overseas theatrical rights of the film. 80 crore+ is being asked to secure overseas rights and it’s an insane amount. It’s more than what SS Rajamouli‘s RRR reportedly got (70 crores).

Pushpa 2 does have the potential to make blockbuster earnings in overseas considering the increase of craze of South Indian origin films. Let’s see if distributors agree to shed out such a huge sum.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is expected to go on floors next week. Recently, Allu Arjun and the team completed the teaser shoot. Apart from Allu, the film will see Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their characters of Srivalli and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively.

