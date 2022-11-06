Since the last couple of years, South Indian films – be they Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam or Kannada, have been ruling the hearts of millions as well as performing extremely well at the box office. But this wasn’t how things were always. In a recent chat, pan India star Yash – who has predominantly worked in the Kannada film industry, opened up about how North India perceived South films.

Over a decade ago, Bollywood was considered the dominant film industry in India, and the four southern film industries faced tough competition. From saying that films from south India were badly represented in the North and made fun of to crediting RRR and Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli for changing the perception, read on to know all ‘Rocky Bhai’ had to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the India Today Conclave recently, Yash got candid about how people in North India perceived South Indian films a decade ago and why many made fun of it. As reported by Hindustan Times, the KGF star said, “10 years ago, dubbed films became very popular here (North India). But, initially they all started watching with different opinions. People used to make fun of South films. They were like ‘yeh kya action hai, udd raha hai sab’ (what is this action, everything is flying).”

Yash continued, “That’s how it started and eventually they got hooked on to that and they started understanding that art form. The problem with that was our films were sold for a bare minimum price, people used to do bad quality dubbing and it used to be presented in a bad way with funny names.” The Kannada star then noted that over the years, familiarity with this genre of cinema warmed viewers to films from the south.

Crediting RRR and Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli for helping in bringing about that change, the ‘Santhu Straight Forward’ actor said, “People started becoming familiar with our dubbed films. It was long pending. Credit goes to SS Rajamouli sir. If you have to break a rock, continuous effort is needed. Baahubali gave that push.” Yash concluded by saying, “KGF was done with a different intention. What KGF was that it was not done to intimidate, but to inspire. People have now started noticing South films.”

For a couple of decades now, films from Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada industries are airing on TV channels in the north with Hindi dubbing. Over time, these films developed a cult following and led to the viewers generating interest in the industries in general.

Talking about the impact of South Indian films in India currently, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 so far, with an India nett collection of 434.62 Cr. Following its lead is SS Rajamouli’s RRR with 277 Cr India Nett.

Must Read: Pushpa + The Kashmir Files + Karthikeya 2 = Blockbuster Loading! Makers Of The 3 Huge Hits To Collaborate For A Project?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram