Yash is one of the most popular pan-India actors with a massive global fan following. The actor has carved his own niche in the entertainment industry with his constant dedication and hard work. The 36-year-old became a sensation all over the world with his stint of ‘Rocky Bhai’ in KGF and is currently in Los Angeles and shared an update on his Instagram about his target practice session. Fans are now reacting to his video on social media which also features Iron Man’s stuntman JJ Perry while the actor also mentioned his gun ‘Kalashnikov’ giving a major hint about KGF: Chapter 3. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The second instalment of the Yash starrer released in April this year and did really well at the box office shattering some of the biggest records ever. Talking about his latest video on Instagram, the actor can be seen dressed casually in a brown full-sleeves t-shirt with his man bun and safety goggles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing the video on Instagram, Yash captioned it, “There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry , what a fantastic day!! Next time it’s gotta be Kalashnikov !! 😉”

Take a look at his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Reacting to Yash’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “KGF 3 KI TAYARI😁🔥” Another user commented, “KGF – 3 loading 🔥” A third user commented, “Kgf chp 3 practice 🙌” A fourth user commented, “Practice for kgf 3 🤌💓”

What are your thoughts on netizens going gaga over Yash’s latest video on Instagram with American stuntman JJ Perry? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Godfather: A 23-Year-Old Chiranjeevi Fan Dies On His Way To The Pre-Release Event Of Megastar’s Biggie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram