Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film has been in the headlines ever since it was announced that superstar Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in the film. Ahead of the film’s release, Chiranjeevi’s flick landed in trouble. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Mohan Raja’s directorial is the remake of the Malayalam drama Lucifer which was released in 2019. Lady Superstar Nayanthara is also part of the film and plays a key role in it. The political action drama is scheduled to release on October 5 coinciding with the festival of Vijayadashami.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the release, the makers of Godfather had a pre-release event held yesterday in Anantpur in a grand manner. Thousands of fans graced the event. Now as per Tollywood.net, a youth died in a road accident while going to attend the pre-release event of Chiranjeevi and Mohan Raja’ film.

The youth identified as Rajasekhar, 23, along with his friend Abhiram left on a bike from his residence to attend the film’s pre-release event at Arts College Grounds in Anantapur. Suddenly, a dog came onto the road on a national highway which led the two youths to lose control of the bike and fall on the road. Reportedly, Rajasekhar died on the spot whereas Abhiram was injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Anantapur.

Meanwhile, a stampede-like situation occurred at Godfather’s pre-release event wherein a resident of Rahmath Nagar Akhila was severely injured. Police rushed her to the hospital.

As for the film, the trailer was released on the occasion of the pre-release event and has already gotten a great response on social media. Some power-packed action sequences that showcase Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan fighting with the goons in the trailer have been going viral on social media.

Must Read: Pathaan: Salman Khan’s Cameo In Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Leaked On The Web? Fans Guess “Tiger’s Scarf Is Enough To Dominate”;

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram