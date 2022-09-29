There has been a lot of noise around Mani Ratnam’s epic period action drama, Ponniyin Selvan. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sopbhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi amongst many others. While the anticipation is at its peak and the film is all set to release this Friday, a self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu has been exposed by Suhasini Maniratnam over his fake review. Scroll below for details!

Umair claims to be an ‘Overseas Film Critic’ who reviews top Hindi and South films. It is often noticed that he reviews a film way before it is released in India. Often audience assumed that he had the access to press shows held overseas but looks like that is not the case.

Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter handle on the 27th of September and shared his review for Ponniyin Selvan. He wrote, “First Review #PS1 ! Amazing Cinematic Saga with Terrific Production Designing & VFX ! #ChiyaanVikram & #Karthi Stole the Show all the way. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is Back & looking Stunning ! Overall, A Decent Historical Saga with some twists & Clap worthy moments.”

Reacting to the same, Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini Maniratnam came forward and ended up exposing Umair Sandhu. She wrote, “Who is this please. What is your access to a film yet to release”

Take a look at the viral tweet below:

Who is this please. What is your access to a film yet to release — Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) September 28, 2022

Well, hats off to Suhasini Maniratnam who clarified the doubts of the audience who were happy to see the good words being spread for Vikram, Aishwarya Bachchan and team. But they were worried about the star rating.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. It tells the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

