In what can be called as a shocking incident, two Malayalam actresses Grace Antony and Saniya Iyappan were reportedly molested and s*xually harassed in public while they were touring Kerala to promote their film, Saturday Night. The incident came to light a video went viral on social media.

The alleged incident occurred at HiLITE Mall in Kozhikode where the two actresses were promoting their film on Tuesday. As they were leaving the venue, the crowd became unruly thus creating a stampede-like situation. When the actresses were being escorted through the crowd, they were molested by unknown persons.

In the video, Saniya Iyappan was seen slapping a man after he reportedly misbehaved with the actresses. Soon both Grace Anthony and Saniya addressed the issue on social media and issued a statement. Grace has mentioned how she was ‘grabbed’ by someone from the crowd.

Saniya in her statement wrote, “So I and my movie team were promoting our new movie,” Saturday night ” at a mall in Calicut. The promotion events went well across all the places in Calicut and thanks to the love from the people of Calicut. The event at the mall was extremely packed with people and the security was struggling to handle and maintain the crowd. After the event, I and one of my costar were leaving and some guy misbehaved with my colleague, and she didn’t even get a chance to see or react because of the rush and the crowd. After that, I also encountered a similar act of misogyny and I reacted to it in shock as you’ve watched in the video. So I wish no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life, for violence against women there will be consequences and actions against these misogynistic individuals (sic).”

Grace Anthony, on the other hand, wrote in her statement, “I had a horrifying experience today during the promotions of my latest film Saturday Night at Hilite Mall in Kozhikode. I like Kozhikode a lot but while exiting the crowded venue, somebody groped me. I can’t bring myself to say where he touched me. Are people around us this frustrated? We visited many places for promotion but never had such a disgusting experience. My female colleague also had a similar experience. She reacted to it but I was unable to do it because of the circumstances. I was numb for a moment. In that numbness, I ask, ‘Is your sickness over?’”

Popular Malayam actors Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese also attended the promotional event of ‘Saturday Night’ which is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. For more updates on south news, tune into Koimoi.

