Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office: 2022 has seen two pan-India releases do quite well across all languages – KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. Both were much publicized event releases where the makers had declared their intention of winning over all-India audiences at the time of announcement itself. That had ensured that by the time the promotion kick-started for these south releases, audiences across the country were waiting with bated breath to check out the promo and subsequently the movie as a whole.

At their end, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan 1 [PS 1] too have plans to bring their film in Hindi. The marketing and promotion of the Mani Ratnam directed film has predominantly called out the Hindi release. That said, the film has a predominantly south setting to it and the trailer only further established that. Moreover, the key cast comprising of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Sobhita Dhulipala is from south with only Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the one who has prominently been a Bollywood actress.

The film is seeing a major release though with south versions seeing the widest arrival. It’s out there in the Tamil version where the film would score the best. As for the Hindi version, it would be competing with Vikram Vedha which is releasing alongside. One expects strategic placement of shows for the film at premium properties where it has the best chance to perform. For starters, an opening number in the range of 2-3 crores (in Hindi) could well come calling and post that it would be the word of mouth that would do the talking.

