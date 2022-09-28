‘Achche din’ seem to be back, and for good, in Bollywood this season. If Brahmastra took charge to revive not just Bollywood but the Indian film history itself in the last three weeks, now the onus is on Vikram Vedha to take things forward from this point on. Well, as far as advance booking reports, as well as the buzz on the ground, is concerned, looks like the action drama will do its job as well and ensure that the good work done by the Ayan Mukherji directed film would find an ideal follow up with continued footfalls at theatres.

The film is not one of those quintessential commercial entertainers that are regularly churned out by Bollywood. That said, in a way, it’s a positive since 2022 has seen quite a few films failures already when it came to films that came with a premise of guaranteed success. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was an exception but if one starts listing down the other big releases of 2022 which came with big stars or big setups, there have been flops and disasters galore.

This is what makes Vikram Vedha interesting because while Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan come together to make this film huge in terms of star value, the premise by Gayatri-Pushkar (who also made the original Tamil version with R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi) promises to be a very different kind of treat for the audiences. Hence, though one can’t expect Hrithik to be delivering another War here or Saif gearing up for another Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior moment, a good start is on the cards.

As a result, one can well expect the film to be the second best Bollywood opener for sure after Brahmastra, what with collections set to go past Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 [14.11 crores], comfortably go past the 15 crores mark and even head for a number which is in the vicinity of 18 crores. So far, the sweet spot would be 15 crores and anything on top of that would be added bonus.

