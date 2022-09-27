Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan, is all set to appear in Siddharth Anand’s film Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. As fans are now eagerly waiting for the film, the latest reports claim that the actress was rushed to a hospital on Monday night.

The actress has been away from the headlines as her films are yet to be released on the big screen. She has been busy shooting for her upcoming film Project K in Hyderabad alongside Prasbhas. The actress has returned to Mumbai a while ago and a news report claims she was rushed to Breach Candy hospital last night.

As per Pinkvilla reports, Deepika Padukone underwent numerous tests spending nearly half a day at the hospital after she complained of uneasiness. The actress faced quite a taxing situation and was immediately hospitalised. Fortunately, Deepika is feeling better now.

It is also worth pointing out that Deepika’s team is yet to react to this report and share the health update. However, this is not the first time that the actress was hospitalised. Previously, the actress reportedly had an increased heart rate when she was shooting for Project K in Hyderabad.

At that time, Deepika Padukone was admitted for a health check-up for half a day at Kamineni Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress was named as the brand ambassador for the Dabur Amla hair oil range. She will appear in an advertising campaign that will be rolled out by the brand. It will be live across all TV channels, social media, and other digital platforms.

Apart from the commercial, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan, and in ‘The Intern’ where she will be reuniting with her ‘Piku’ co-star Amitabh Bachchan. For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

