Hrithik Roshan is one of the most good-looking and bankable stars in Bollywood at the moment. Over the last few years, the actor has given some of the most memorable breakthrough performances and box office hits. Yesterday, the actor was snapped in the city donning a beanie cap and a jacket and now netizens are reacting to his video and trolling him for wearing ‘thermals’ during monsoon. Scroll below to take a look at his video.

For the unversed, Hrithik is hiding his look ‘Fighter’ which happens to be a big film under YRF’s banner and will be directed by Sidharth Anand. The film stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and Sidharth has already worked with the Super 30 actor in the past in ‘War’ which was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan’s recent look, the actor donned a jacket and styled his look with a beanie cap and a face mask as he was snapped in the city. He accessorised his look with a pair of sunglasses and looked dapper as ever in the same.

Take a look at his video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Hrithik Roshan’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “😂😂😂😂Hrithik is really looking like uncle ji.. So hot n wearing monkey cap.” Another user commented, “Mumbai mai baraf toh nahi padd ri kahi😂😂” A third user commented, “What’s the point of being hot when you have to wear thermals in summers ! 🤔🙄”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Hrithik for donning a jacket and a beanie cap during monsoons? Tell us in the comments below.

