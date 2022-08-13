Ever since Laal Singh Chaddha was released on the big screens, it became the talk of the town for different reasons. More than making noise for its box office collection, the film is in the news for opening up at a lower expected number and mixed reviews by critics and the audience. Taking a dig at the same, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has been slamming the ‘dons of Bollywood’ left, right and centre, for sabotaging small films.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the filmmaker faced a tough time during the release of The Kashmir Files, which was based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Advertisement

After taking a jibe at 60-year-old heroes for being desperate to romance 20/30-year-old girls, Vivek Agnihotri has launched a fresh and indirect attack on Laal Singh Chaddha. Revealing the dark reality, the filmmaker reacted to Kareena’s comment and said that good small films were sabotaged, and boycotted by the Dons of Bollywood.

Vivek Agnihotri Tweeted, “When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by the Dons of Bollywood when their shows are taken away by Multiplexes, when critics gang up against small films… nobody thinks of 250 poor people who worked hard on that film. #Bollywood” “Why nobody from Bollywood raises voice when the Kings of Bollywood boycott, ban & destroy careers of so many outsider actors, directors, writers? The day common Indians get to know the ARROGANCE, FASCISM & HINDUPHOBIA of the Dons of Bollywood, they’ll drown them in hot coffee,” he wrote in the following tweet.

When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by the Dons of Bollywood, when their shows are taken away by Multiplexes, when critics gang up against small films… nobody thinks of 250 poor people who worked hard on that film. #Bollywood — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 13, 2022

Why nobody from Bollywood raises voice when the Kings of Bollywood boycott, ban & destroy careers of so many outsider actors, directors, writers? The day common Indians get to know the ARROGANCE, FASCISM & HINDUPHOBIA of the Dons of Bollywood, they’ll drown them in hot coffee. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 13, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan in her latest interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan said, “The fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir on screen. It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years.”

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri in his Tweet wrote, “Forget the quality of a film, when 60 yr old heroes are desperate to romance 20/30 yr old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there is something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood. ‘Looking young & cool’ has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for this.”

Netizens were quick to link Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet to Aamir Khan and even called him out for supporting PK once.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan Bow Down To #BoycottBollywood Trend? 1000 Shows (10% Of The Total) Cancelled By Exhibitors!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram