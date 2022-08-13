Ranveer Singh is one actor in Bollywood who never fails to amaze us with his unique style and acting skills. Everytime the actor steps out in the city, his fans go gaga over his fashion sense and trend him on social media. Recently, the Gully Boy actor is dominating the headlines for his n*de photoshoot that he did for an international magazine and yesterday, the Mumbai Police summoned him for the same and now netizens are trolling him and comparing him with Uorfi Javed for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In July, Ranveer took to his Instagram account and shared pictures of him from his Paper magazine photoshoot which was honestly really cool. Ever since then, this has become a national debate topic and people are talking in favour and against of it. The actor was reportedly summoned yesterday by the police to question for his photoshoot.

Ranveer Singh went n*de for Paper magazine’s photoshoot and went viral across the country on social media.

Take a look at it pictures below:

There’s absolutely nothing that Ranveer Singh can’t slay.

Now, after his summoning news went viral, he’s being trolled on social media and is also being compared with Uorfi Javed by netizens.

A user on Instagram commented, “Why urfi. Javed is roaming free” Another user commented, “Urfi be like – I am the luckiest person on this globe 😂😂” A third user commented, “Ladki kre to sahi ladka kare to galat … Ye kya tarika hua … Urfi k lie kuch nhi Poonam k lie nhi…😂” A fourth user commented, “Urfi ko bhi pkrna chiye😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Ranveer Singh’s summon by Mumbai Police? Tell us in the space below.

