Bollywood relationships and breakups go hand in hand. Actors and actresses often date each other and get married but sometimes, the relationship doesn’t work out and they break up or part ways cordially. One such ex-couple is Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The couple broke up many years ago and are happily married to other people but also share great friendship with each other. In fact, do you know, the Udta Punjab actor told Kapoor about his wedding with Mira Kapoor before he informed the media about the same? Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and share two kids together named Taimur and Jeh whereas Shahid is married to Mira who also shares two kids with her named Misha and Zain. Both the celebrity couples are very popular on social media and often fondly called Saifeena and Shamira by their respective fans.

Back in the day, when Shahid Kapoor was getting married, he informed Kareena Kapoor Khan before informing the media. Yes, that’s correct; you heard it right. In an interview with Miss Malini, the Laal Singh Chaddha spilled the beans on the same and revealed some exciting details during her conversation.

She said, “Both of us were performing at a Femina event. We chatted. So he actually told me about him getting married before he told the media. I’m very happy for him. He’s doing very well professionally… I haven’t seen Haider yet, but my sister saw it and loved it. And I can vouch for marriage being cool. I’d just like to wish him well.”

That indeed a beautiful gesture to do.

