Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and a huge star cast is one of the most awaited films of the year 2022. Fans who are super excited to see the film, we got one spoiler and that too on Shah Rukh Khan’s role in the film. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

The mythological-based film is set to hit the theatres this September, but some snaps from SRK’s part in the film have already been leaked on Twitter. Read on to know more. (Warning: Spoilers ahead)

Shah Rukh Khan has grabbed all attention on the social media platform, but this time it’s not for his movies (Pathaan, Jawan or Dunki) but his cameo in Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie Brahmastra. It was earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the movie but until now his role was not specified in the movie. Recently snippets of him from the film have been leaked on Twitter by netizens showing what role the actor will be playing.

Recently, Twitter has gone into a complete frenzy after leaks showing Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra were dropped on the social media platform. In the said leak posted on Twitter, one photo shows SRK on his knees emitting a golden aura that seeps out of his foot as he is seen doing his classic hand pose. From the looks of it, we can make out that the scene is clipped from some kind of shockwave after SRK landed in the position. Another leak shows Shah Rukh standing in the sky with a golden ape as his aura behind him. With this, it can be confirmed that the actor will have the powers of the ‘Vanarastra’ in the movie.

Check out the posts

#ShahRukhKhan With His Signature Pose From #Brahmastra 💥 Only Film That Is Worth Exciting For pic.twitter.com/KirxZvaMV5 — NEWTON (@odisha_prabhas) August 11, 2022

Woah! Isn’t that just pretty?

Check out Twitter reactions:

U guys don't have any respect, do u?

Stop leaking @iamsrk's brahmastra cameo!! — मिला ♡ (@SRKsMila) August 11, 2022

guys be so kind and delete the pic of @iamsrk cameo in #Brahmastra let’s appreciate their work — Elena | SRK Edits – Fan Account (@elenasrkedits) August 11, 2022

So it's confirmed now It is Shah Rukh Khan, Goosebumps man

FDFS confirmed 🔥🔥@iamsrk#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/SsrzTJgZjE — Sky walker (@devil__minded) August 11, 2022

So This Is Shah Rukh Khan in #Brahmastra 😍

As So Many People Saying.. Can't wait to see #Brahmastra in theatre 🔥#BrahmāstraTrailerpic.twitter.com/p9vZBZVX8j — Mr A = Fan of SRK (@SRKs_Superstar) June 15, 2022

This Shah Rukh Khan cameo was the only good part of the Brahmastra trailer. #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/paWdX4p8Om — ` (@FourOverthrows) June 15, 2022

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan as the Vanarastra in Brahmastra? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

