Finally, after a long wait, the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha hit the big screens today (August 11). The film has been receiving some mixed reviews but, majorly it’s been positive till now. Talking about this film, the self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan urf KRK has now shocked many after his recent tweet over the film.

For those who are unaware, the Deshdrohi actor turned self-proclaimed critic usually gives a lot of negative reviews and takes jibes at the A-listed actors of Bollywood. The actor-turned-critic was eyeing the release of Aamir’s film for a long time and the past few weeks he had been taking some nasty digs at Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist too. However, a few days back, Kamaal took it to his Twitter handle, saying that he had been invited for a personal LSC screening by Aamir and was awaiting to review his film.

Today, KRK took the Twitteratti by surprise with his recent tweet on Aamir Khan‘s Laal Singh Chaddha. The self-proclaimed critic has now denied giving any reviews to the film. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

KRK‘s recent tweet read, “I have decided to not review Aamir Khan’s film #LaalSinghChaddha! Because I won’t be able to say good about this film. And if I say bad, then Aamir will feel bad who arranged a bad then Aamir will feel bad who did arrange a special show for me. So better I won’t review. Thanks!” Well, this indeed is shocking. Not just us, taking it to the Reddit platform (BollyBlindNGossips) netizens have sparked a hilarious discussion on the same. While some are trolling the Deshdrohi fame for not retiring, some are trolling Aamir’s film.

Taking it to the comment section:

One person commented: “Ye to heavy insult hai yaar”

The second one commented, “My friend being a big Amir khan fan has just came back after watching first day first show and even he told me not to watch it.”

The third one commented, “Kitna mahaan hai re tu😭🙏”

“KRK is doing his bit to salvage the movie😊”, commented the fourth one.

The fifth one commented, “Such a backhanded compliment”.

What are your thoughts on KRK not reviewing Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha? Let us know in the comments below.

